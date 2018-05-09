By Trend

A regular meeting of working groups of official delegations of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on delimitation and demarcation of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz interstate border was held in the city of Jalal-Abad in Uzbekistan on May 2-8, 2018, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan said on May 8.

Reportedly, the work on description of the remaining sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz interstate border was continued during the meeting.

The parties also considered opening new border checkpoints to create favorable conditions for residents of the bordering areas of the two countries.

