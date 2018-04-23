Trend:

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev spoke about the development of the country's own innovation ecosystem during the press conference in Astana, local news agency Kazinform reported on April 23.

“We strive to build up our own innovation system taking into account developed human potential. We work a lot in this direction. The president of Kazakhstan has instructed us to form the Astana IT Hub. We set to create necessary conditions in order to attract young IT experts such as free office, accommodation, advanced tech infrastructure. We will open a programming school to teach and let students work there,” Zhumagaliyev said.

According to the information, programs for those having interesting IT ideas and projects have been launched in February.



“We invite IT classes and IT centers to join the Astana IT Hub platforms for further development of their own IT projects,” he added.