By Trend

Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Nizomiddin Zohidi received the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Ahmet Yildiz in Dushanbe on April 18, Tajik media reported.

According to the information department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Ahmet Yildiz headed the Turkish delegation to attend the 23rd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Dushanbe.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of the Tajik-Turkish relations.

In particular, issues of strengthening and expanding cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of economy and trade, tourism, culture, science and education, regional security were discussed.

They also touched upon the situation in Afghanistan, the joint struggle against terrorism and extremism and other issues of mutual interest.

