By Trend

The opening of a new international sea port in the Caspian coast of Turkmenbashi is scheduled for May 2, 2018, the Turkmen government said in a message.

This issue was discussed at the Turkmen government’s meeting. The composition of the organizational commission has been approved and the program of the event has been prepared.

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at the government’s meeting that the country, which is located at an important crossroads of regional and continental transport routes, strives to realize the potential for the common good in this sphere, to make a significant contribution to the formation of a modern multimodal transit-transport and logistics infrastructure and to the revival of the Great Silk Road in a new quality.

It was previously reported that construction of a new international sea port is underway in the Caspian city of Turkmenbashi. Once the sea port is commissioned, there will emerge great opportunities for sending cargoes arriving to Turkmenbashi along the Silk Road from Asian and Pacific countries further to Europe via ports of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

Cost of the project, which is being implemented by Turkey’s Gap Insaat company, is more than $1.5 billion. Annual capacity of the port will be 17-18 million tons.

The project of the new port in the city of Turkmenbashi envisages construction of ferry, passenger and container terminals. The complex will include general loading terminal, bulk cargo terminal, polypropylene terminal, as well as shipbuilding and ship repair plants. Total area of the new port will be ​​over 1.4 million square meters.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz