By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized the statement made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said that Turkey should return Afrin to the Syrian authorities.

Assessing Lavrov's statement as wrong, Erdogan noted that no one has the right to tell Turkey how to act in Afrin, Turkish media reported on April 10.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

