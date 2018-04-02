By Kamila Aliyeva

The first power unit of the Turakurgan thermal power plant (TPP) in Namangan region of Uzbekistan will be put into operation in December 2019, UzA reported.

Commissioning of the second power unit (450 MW each) and the launch of the power plant at full capacity are planned for March 2020. TPP is expected to generate up to 7 billion kWh of electricity per year.

The international consortium of Japanese Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd signed a contract with Uzbekenergo for the construction of two power units of the Turakurgan TPP in 2016. The contract amounted to $749.43 million, while the total cost of the project - up to 1.2 billion.

The Turkish Calik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret AS is the partner of the consortium for the construction of a number of components.

The project is financed by a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) of $704 million, a loan from the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan in the amount of $ 300 million and Uzbekenergo’s own funds.

The implementation of such a strategic project will not only meet the electricity demands of Fergana, Namangan and Andijan regions, but also play a significant role in the future development of the entire Fergana valley.

Uzbekistan is the largest electricity producer in Central Asia. Total installed capacity of Uzbekistan’s power plants exceeds 12.4 GW. Twelve thermal power plants, with a combined capacity of over 10.7 GW, and 31 hydro power plants, with a combined capacity of 1.7 GW, belonging to the Uzbekenergo, the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, the Mining and Metallurgical Company Almalyk and the Uzkhimprom Association, constitute the backbone of the electricity sector.

