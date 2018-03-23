By Trend

Turkey is creating local police in Syria’s Afrin, Turkish media reported March 23 citing military sources.

As part of setting up a local police station in Afrin, thousands of people, who will ensure security in 300 settlements liberated in the Afrin district, will be trained.

Turkey’s Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists March 18.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

