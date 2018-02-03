By Trend

The issues of improving the environmental situation and environmental protection in Uzbekistan were considered at a meeting chaired by the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the presidential press service told Trend.

During the meeting it was stressed that in accordance with the presidential decree, dated April 21, 2017, Uzbekistan improved the public administration system in ecology and environmental protection.

In particular, the Uzbek State Committee for Ecology and Environmental Protection has been charged with broad tasks to improve the environmental situation, collect, store, transport and recycle household waste.

A comprehensive program was also adopted to improve household waste management in 2017-2021.

In 2017, 305 sites for waste collection were created. Almost all villages do not have any system for collecting, storing and transporting household waste. Those and other shortcomings were analyzed at the meeting.

Together with the relevant ministries, the State Committee for Ecology and Environmental Protection was charged with working out a five-year program for streamlining waste collection points in cities and developing sanitation services in rural settlements.

Speaking of household waste recycling, President Mirziyoyev stressed the need to study and widely implement the experience of foreign countries.

A task has been set to develop a roadmap for concluding agreements with investors, preparing documentation and financing the implementation of waste management projects in the Ferghana Valley, Jizzakh, Syrdarya and Tashkent regions.

