By Trend

Kazakhstan's diplomatic mission to the UN started work on support of the activities of the Security Council, Kazakh media outlets reported.

Previously, on January 1, the country took over the chairmanship of the Security Council of the United Nations.

On January 3, Kazakhstan's diplomatic mission will officially present and approve the program of work within the UN Security Council as well as inform the UN and international media regarding its January program.

