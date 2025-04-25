SOCAR begins gas supplies to Slovakia, expanding export geography

25 April 2025 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has officially launched natural gas exports to Slovakia as of December 1, 2024, marking another step in Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify its energy export markets, Azernews reports. According to SOCAR, the gas is being supplied to SPP, Slovakia’s largest state-owned energy company, under a short-term pilot agreement. Both sides are exploring the possibility of extending this into a long-term strategic energy partnership.

