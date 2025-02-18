Azerbaijan's Oil and Gas Sector Achieves Landmark Export Increase

18 February 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

This impressive growth highlights the pivotal role Azerbaijan continues to play in the global energy market.

This surge in export value was primarily driven by increased quantities of crude oil and natural gas being shipped to global markets. In January 2024, the total export value of oil and gas-related goods was $1.62 billion.

In January 2025, the export value of goods in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector reached a staggering $2.79 billion, marking a significant 72.2% increase compared to January 2024, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee's monthly report.

