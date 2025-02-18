Azerbaijan's Oil and Gas Sector Achieves Landmark Export Increase
In January 2025, the export value of goods in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector reached a staggering $2.79 billion, marking a significant 72.2% increase compared to January 2024, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee's monthly report.
This surge in export value was primarily driven by increased quantities of crude oil and natural gas being shipped to global markets. In January 2024, the total export value of oil and gas-related goods was $1.62 billion.
Key Export Highlights:
- The value of crude oil exports in January 2025 surged by 2.2 times, rising by $1.04 billion to reach $1.90 billion, compared to the same month in the previous year.
- Natural gas exports also saw significant growth, with a $130.29 million increase, or 17.6%, bringing the total value of natural gas exports to $870.08 million.
Volume Growth:
- The volume of crude oil exported increased dramatically, rising from 1.46 million tons in January 2024 to 3.46 million tons in January 2025, marking a 2.4-fold growth.
- Natural gas exports also saw an increase in volume, climbing from 1.93 billion cubic meters in January 2024 to 2.34 billion cubic meters in January 2025.
Comparing the Yearly Figures:
- In January 2024, Azerbaijan exported crude oil worth $863.45 million and natural gas worth $739.79 million.
- The increase in exports reflects Azerbaijan's strengthened position in global oil and gas markets, with a noticeable rise in both value and volume.
This impressive growth highlights the pivotal role Azerbaijan continues to play in the global energy market.
