SOCAR approves 2025 budget at supervisory board meeting
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has approved its budget for 2025, Azernews reports.
Today, a meeting of SOCAR's Supervisory Board was held. The meeting, chaired by Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Supervisory Board, included a presentation of the company's 2025 budget by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Vice President Zaur Gurbanov.
It was noted that, following the discussions, SOCAR's budget for 2025 was approved.
The meeting also addressed other agenda items.
