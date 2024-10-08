Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 8 2024

Global oil prices fall while Azerbaijani oil sees an increase

8 October 2024 11:04 (UTC+04:00)
Global oil prices fall while Azerbaijani oil sees an increase
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Oil prices have dropped in global markets. According to Azernews, the price of one barrel of "Brent" oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) exchange has decreased.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more