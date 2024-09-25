Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani oil price surges

25 September 2024 12:36 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The price of 1 barrel of "Azeri Light" Azerbaijani oil on the global market has risen by $0.86 or 1.11%, reaching $78.21, Azernews reports.

