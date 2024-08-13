Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 13 2024

Azerbaijani oil price approaches $85

13 August 2024 10:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani oil price approaches $85

The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" Azerbaijani oil on the world market increased by $1.28, or 1.54%, to $84.66. This information was reported by a source in the oil market, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more