Azerbaijan ranks fourth among Georgia's fuel import sources

3 August 2024 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

In the first half of this year, Georgia imported 56.4 thousand tons of gasoline and diesel fuel from Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing data from the Union of Oil Products Importers of Georgia.

This positions Azerbaijan as the fourth largest fuel exporter to Georgia.

During the same period, Russia was the leading supplier, exporting 327.2 thousand tons of fuel to Georgia, accounting for 52.8% of the total imports. Overall, Georgia's fuel imports increased by 11.9% compared to the first half of 2023, reaching 620.2 thousand tons.

Other notable suppliers included Bulgaria with 84.7 thousand tons, Romania with 68.3 thousand tons, Belarus with 33.2 thousand tons, Turkmenistan with 17.2 thousand tons, Greece with 13.5 thousand tons, and Turkey with 6.9 thousand tons.

Georgia hosts around 600 gas stations operated by five major companies, with some sourcing fuel from the wholesale market and others importing directly.

