Azerbaijan Energy Minister to attend Global Energy Transition (GET) Congress & Exhibition

30 June 2024 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will take part in Global Energy Transition (GET) Congress & Exhibition to be held in Milan, Italy on July 1-3, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the event, the speech of the energy minister in the session entitled "Climate rights of developing economies: thoughts on the national energy strategy of Azerbaijan before COP29", participation in panel discussions entitled "Sustainable international activities on the energy transition", as well as bilateral meetings are planned.

The Global Energy Transition Congress & Exhibition (GET) is a premier event that brings together thought leaders, innovators, and industry experts from the energy, hard-to-abate sectors, finance, and start-ups to address the critical challenges and opportunities to decarbonise industry and accelerate the global energy transition.

GET serves as a vital platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and showcasing low-carbon solutions and decarbonisation technologies that will shape the future of the energy transition worldwide. With a focus on achieving net-zero emissions, GET is set to attract participants from diverse sectors and countries to foster collaboration and drive meaningful change.

