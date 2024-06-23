Uzbekistan notes slight decrease in natural gas production

23 June 2024 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

According to the information published by the National Statistics Agency on June 22, natural gas production in Uzbekistan in January-May 2024 amounted to 18.8 billion cubic meters.

Azernews reports, citing the Uzbek media sources that this indicator decreased by 5.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

It is reported in the publications that oil production has also decreased from 327.6 thousand tons to 305 thousand tons. During the reporting period, coal production also decreased: from 1.97 million tons to 1.9 million tons.

At the same time, according to the report of the Statistics Agency, during the first five months of this year, Uzbekistan increased the production of gas condensate to 527.5 thousand tons, which is 3.2 percent more than in the same period of 2023.

