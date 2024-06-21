Oil prices rise on global markets

21 June 2024 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices have risen on global markets, Azernews reports.

The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) rose by $0.04 to reach $85.75 per barrel.

Meanwhile, on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange), the price of Light crude oil increased by $0.6, reaching $82.17 per barrel.

These price movements highlight the volatility and sensitivity of oil markets to a range of economic, geopolitical, and environmental factors, which can swiftly impact supply and demand dynamics globally.

