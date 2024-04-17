Azernews.Az

Wednesday April 17 2024

Azerbaijan discloses profit from oil exports

17 April 2024 15:57 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan discloses profit from oil exports

Azerbaijan exported 5.6 mln tons of oil worth 3 bln 490 million 147 thousand US dollars in January-March of this year, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more