TotalEnergies announces start of production in Absheron gas field in Azerbaijan

10 July 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

The French company TotalEnergies in cooperation with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has announced the start of gas production in the first phase of the development of the Absheron gas condensate field in the Caspian Sea, some 100 km southeast of Baku, Azernews reports

The first phase connects an underwater production well with a new gas processing platform linked to SOCAR's existing facilities at Oil Rocks. The platform has a production capacity of 4 million cubic meters of gas per day and 12k barrels per day of condensate. Gas will be sold on the domestic market in Azerbaijan.

The development of the Absheron field provides additional gas supply to meet growing demand at competitive technical cost and low GHG intensity, in line with TotalEnergies' strategy.

TotalEnergies and SOCAR have a 50% stake in the project, which is operated by the Joint Operating Company of Absheron Petroleum (JOCAP).

"We are very pleased to announce the start of production at the Absheron gas field as a result of the successful work of our exploration team. This project is in line with the company's strategy to meet the growing demand for gas and strengthens our partnership with the national company SOCAR," said Nicolas Terraz, president of TotalEnergies Exploration & Production.

TotalEnergies has been present in Azerbaijan since 1996, where it is SOCAR's 50% partner in the Absheron gas condensate field and has a 5% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and sells energy: oil and biofuels, natural gas and clean gases, renewable energy, and electricity. More than 100,000 employees are committed to making energy increasingly available, clean, reliable, and affordable for as many people as possible. Operating in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all aspects at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to people's well-being" says on the Сompany website

