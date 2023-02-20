SOCAR Petroleum opens a filling station in Lachin

20 February 2023 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

SOCAR Petroleum JSC opened a new fuel filling station in Lachine for supporting the reconstruction and restoration works carried out in the liberated territories, Azernews reports citing the company.

According to SOCAR Petroleum, the filling station is designed for vehicles using the Lachin-Shusha road.

A total of 2 fuel dispensers have been installed at the station where "AI-92" gasoline and "Diesel" fuel products will be sold. Besides that, appropriate conditions have been created for supplying fuel to 2 small and heavy-duty vehicles.

Meanwhile, taking into account the rapid growth of interest in electric vehicles in our country in recent times, the installation of equipment for charging electric cars has been started at the modular YDS put into use in Lachin, the company added.

At present, SOCAR brand filling stations are operating in Shusha city, Agdam, Gubadli (Eyvazli village), and Khojavend (Hadrut settlement) regions. The filling station, which started operating in the city of Lachin, is the second SOCAR-branded station put into use in the East Zangezur economic district. Together with this, the number of SOCAR-branded filling stations in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions has increased to 5, and in total to 45 in the country.

