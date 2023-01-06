Azernews.Az

Russia mulling over gas exports to Pakistan via Azerbaijani, Iranian infrastructures

6 January 2023 13:25 (UTC+04:00)
Ayya Lmahamad
Russia is considering the possibility of gas exports to Pakistan and Afghanistan, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, Azernews reports, referring to Pakistan Observer newspaper.

