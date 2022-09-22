Energy Minister visit Bucharest to participate at 5th Romanian Int'l Gas Conference

22 September 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has visited Bucharest at the invitation of Romanian Energy Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Azernews reports.

The minister will take part in the 5th Romanian International Gas Conference, which is being held on September 21-22. Parviz Shahbazov's speech and bilateral meetings are expected to be held at the conference.

The conference is attended by ministers of the European Union and neighbouring countries, as well as representatives of oil and gas companies.

Azerbaijan and Romania are cooperating in various spheres of the economy. The two countries established diplomatic relations on June 19, 1992. The embassy of Romania in Azerbaijan was opened on November 3, 1998, and the embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania on May 19, 2001.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $215.5 million in 2021, with exports amounting to $120.5 million, and imports to $94.9 million.

