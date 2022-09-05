Minister: Azerbaijan transported 7.3 bcm of gas to Europe in 2022

5 September 2022 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has exported 7.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in 2022, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Azernews reports.

He noted that a total of 11 billion cubic meters of gas was transported to Turkiye and Europe through Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) this year. The minister added that of the total exported volume, 5.4 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Turkiye, of which 3.7 billion cubic meters were transported via TANAP.

With the completion of the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor.

Last year, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. By late 2022, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 9.1 billion cubic meters, and in 2023, the volume of gas supplies is expected to reach 11 billion cubic meters.

Turkiye imports Azerbaijani natural gas through the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and TANAP. Azerbaijan supplies gas to Turkiye only from the offshore Shah Deniz field.

