Azerbaijani oil prices drop

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $5.58 on August 4 compared to the previous price, amounting to $96.61 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 4 amounted to $94.83 per barrel, down by $5.46 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $59.92 per barrel on August 4, decreasing by $3.79 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $5.38 compared to the previous price and made up $97.77 per barrel.

