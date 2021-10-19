By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan exported 20.2 million tons of oil worth $9.3 billion in January-September 2021, the State Customs Committee has reported.

During the first nine months of the year, Italy was the main oil importer from Azerbaijan, accounting for 9.5 million tons of oil worth $4.3 billion.

The top five countries in terms of oil import from Azerbaijan were Italy, Spain (1.2 million tons of oil worth $552.6 million), Croatia (1.1 million tons of oil worth $547.8 million), Israel (1 million tons of oil worth $510.1 million) and India (1.1 million tons of oil worth $496 million).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported 411,174 tons of oil worth $176.2 million to Turkey in the first nine months of the year.

It should be noted that the share of oil in the total structure of exports amounted to 63.5 percent in January-September 2021.

Earlier it was reported that some 20.1 million tons of oil, including condensate, were produced in Azerbaijan in the first seven months of 2021. Since the commissioning of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields till August 1, 2021, some 569 million tons of oil, including condensate, have been produced, and the same amount of oil, including condensate, exported. Some 537 million tons of crude oil were extracted from ACG, while 32 million tons of condensate from Shah Deniz.

