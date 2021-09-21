By Ayya Lmahamad

The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is an extension of the Southern Gas Corridor that takes Azerbaijani natural gas to European markets, was named the winner in the "Gas, LNG, or Hydrogen Project of the Year" category at the Gastech Awards 2021 ceremony held in Dubai on September 20, the pipeline's operator TAP AG has reported.

The Gas, LNG, or Hydrogen Project of the Year category recognizes a world-class project that demonstrates excellence in several categories, including delivery on budget, on or ahead of schedule, underpinned by robust CSR (corporate social responsibility) and HSE (health, safety and environment) practices, and in accordance with excellent levels of governance and stakeholder cooperation.

"We went the extra mile in making TAP a reality and becoming a reliable and sustainable transmission system operator. This award underlines, once again, our commitment to safety, excellence and best practice when it comes to planning and implementing the project, cooperation with partners and stakeholders, social and environmental investments and delivering the project on target," TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati said.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor and is a pipeline project to transport natural gas, starting from Greece via Albania and the Adriatic Sea to Italy and further to Western Europe.

The pipeline is supplied by natural gas from the second stage of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas field development in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea through the South Caucasus Pipeline and TANAP (Trans-Anatolian Pipeline).

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that TAP, as another energy link connecting Azerbaijan with Europe, will strengthen Azerbaijan's strategic role in energy security, cooperation and sustainable development.

The total length of the pipeline is 878 km, of which 550 km is in Greece, 215 km in Albania, 105 km offshore, and 8 km in Italy. The offshore leg is laid at a maximum depth of 810 meters.

The initial capacity of the pipeline is about 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, with the option to expand the capacity up to 20 billion cubic meters.

TAP’s shareholders are BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

