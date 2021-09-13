By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Sept.13.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $73.002 per barrel, having grown by 24 cents (0.3 percent) compared to the previous price.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $73.41 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.48.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.33 per barrel last week, up by 26 cents (0.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.74 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.81.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $70.19 per barrel, which is 88 cents (1.3 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $70.7 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.43.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $72.26 per barrel, which is 55 cents (0.8 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $72.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.76.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Sept.6, 2021
|
Sept.7, 2021
|
Sept.8, 2021
|
Sept.9, 2021
|
Sept.10, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$72.67
|
$72.48
|
$73.12
|
$73.33
|
$73.41
|
$73.002
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$71.99
|
$71.81
|
$72.45
|
$72.67
|
$72.74
|
$72.33
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$69.43
|
$69.59
|
$70.54
|
$70.7
|
$70.7
|
$70.19
|
Brent Dated
|
$72.3
|
$71.76
|
$72.34
|
$72.51
|
$72.39
|
$72.26
