The volume of Azerbaijan’s gas exports from its Shah Deniz field at the Caspian Sea increased by 40.8 percent year-on-year in January-July 2021, reaching 9.7 billion, Interfax has reported.

Gas exports from the Shah Deniz field, which is among the world’s largest gas-condensate fields, accounted for 49.3 percent of the total volume of gas transported through the main gas pipelines in the reporting period. In addition, in total, Azerbaijan's gas pipelines exported 19.8 billion cubic meters of gas in the first seven months of the year.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan exported a total of 12 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $2 billion. Of the total volume of exported natural gas, 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $773.7 million were exported to Europe. Italy accounted for 2.5 billion cubic meters worth $658.3 million. Some 344 million cubic meters of natural gas worth $96.1 million were exported to Greece and 134.9 million cubic meters worth $19.3 million to Bulgaria.

Moreover, Turkey accounted for 6.7 billion cubic meters of the total volume of exported natural gas, worth $974.4 million. In the meantime, 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $261.7 million were exported to Georgia and 132.8 million cubic meters of natural gas worth $5 million to Iran during the period of January-July 2021.

The contract on the development of the Shah Deniz gas field was signed in 1996. Shareholders of Shah Deniz project are: BP (operator, 28.8 percent), TPAO (19 percent), AzSD (10 percent), SGC Upstream (6.7 percent), PETRONAS (15.5 percent), LUKOIL (10 percent) and NICO (10 percent).

