By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $76.13 per barrel last week, having risen by $1.06 (1.4 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $76.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $75.29.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.4 per barrel last week, increasing by 98 cents (1.3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.03 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.58.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $72.58 per barrel, growing by $4.61 (6.4 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $73.16 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.74.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $75.44 per barrel, which is 85 cents (2.22 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $75.87 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.29.
|
Oil grade/date
|
June 21, 2021
|
June 22, 2021
|
June 23, 2021
|
June 24, 2021
|
June 25, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$75.29
|
$75.72
|
$76.59
|
$76.27
|
$76.77
|
$76.13
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$74.58
|
$75.01
|
$75.86
|
$75.53
|
$76.03
|
$75.40
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$71.74
|
$72.17
|
$73.16
|
$72.80
|
$73.03
|
$72.58
|
Brent Dated
|
$74.29
|
$74.85
|
$75.87
|
$75.77
|
$76.44
|
$75.44
