By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased export of natural gas to Turkey by 23.1 percent during the period of January-July 2020, local media reported with reference to the Energy Market Regulation Authority of Turkey.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 6.5 billion cubic meters of gas from Shah Deniz field to Turkey.

Moreover, 1.9 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas was delivered to Turkey in July, which amounted to 35.17 percent of the total volume of gas supplies to Turkey. It should be noted that there was an increase in gas export in July by 21.54 percent compared to the same period of July 2019.

In July, Azerbaijan maintained its leadership in terms of gas supplies to Turkey, followed by Russia, with 27.11 percent of all supplies, Iran with 21.36 percent and Algeria with 12.47 percent. During this month, total gas exports to Turkey amounted to 3.1 billion cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported that Turkey’s natural gas import from Azerbaijan via Trans- Anatolian Gas Pipeline increased by 25.3 percent, during the first eight months of 2020, and amounted to 2.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas. In addition, total of 6.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas were transported to Turkey via TANAP during the period of January 2018 to September 2020.

Azerbaijani gas supplies to Turkey amounted to 9.5 billion cubic meters from Shah Deniz field.

Azerbaijan supplies gas to Turkey only from Shah Deniz field. The supplies have been made since July 2007.

Turkey imports Azerbaijani natural gas through the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and TANAP. In the first quarter, the average daily throughput capacity of the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline was 33.6 million cubic meters of natural gas. The first gas supplies to Turkey via TANAP started on 30 June 2018 as planned.

Since commissioning, TANAP has transported over 6.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey.

