By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have discussed the prospects of cooperation in all directions of oil and gas industry.

The discussing took place during the meeting of SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev with the Chairman of the national company of Kazakhstan “KazMunayGas” Alik Aidarbayev.

During the meeting, prospects of wide cooperation between the companies were discussed, including possibilities of joint study of geological and geophysical materials for geological exploration in the Caspian Sea and exploration of hydrocarbons.

It should be noted that SOCAR is carrying out modernization works on “Satti” floating drilling rig owned by “KazMunayGas”. In addition, drilling will be carried out in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea using the “Satti” floating drilling rig. The facility will be operated by SOCAR.

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan, one in Turkey, as well as networks of petrol stations in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.

The National Company "KazMunayGas" is a national operator representing the interests of the state of Kazakhstan in the oil and gas industry, engaged in exploration, production, processing and transportation of hydrocarbons. The company was established in 2002 and includes over 190 organizations.

