By Ayya Lmahamad

In the first six months of 2020, Azerbaijan produced 19.3 billion cubic meters of gas, which is by 11 percent or about 2 million cubic meters more than in the same period last year, the Energy Ministry’s press service reported on July 9.

Out of total production, production from Azeri- Chirag- Guneshli field amounted to 6.3 billion cubic meters, while Shah Deniz amounted to 9.4 billion cubic meters of gas. SOCAR has produced 3.6 billion cubic meters of gas over this period.

Moreover, during the reporting period, gas exports amounted to 6.5 billion cubic meters, which is by 16.9 percent more than in the same period last year.

The volume of gas exports to Georgia amounted to 1.3 billion cubic meters.

In January- June this year, 5.2 cubic meters of gas were exported to Turkey, which is 24.5 percent more than in the same period of 2019.

It should be noted that, 1.9 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Turkey via TANAP during the reporting period.

Between June 30, 2018 and July 1, 2020, 5.8 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Turkey via TANAP.

Furthermore, in January- June 2020, 17.8 million tons of oil (including condensate) were produced in Azerbaijan, which is about 1 million tons less than in the same period last year.

Out of total production, 12.2 million tons of oil accounted to Azeri- Chirag- Guneshli field, while 1.9 million tons (including condensate) accounted to Shah Deniz. SOCAR production was 3.7 million tons.

Some 14.7 million tons of oil (including condensate) were exported in the first half of 2020, which is approximately by 900,000 tons or 5.9 percent less than in the same period of 2019.

The consortium accounted to 14.1 million tons of oil condensate from total export, while SOCAR accounted to 0.6 million tons.

It should be noted that, 541.2 million tons of oil (including condensate) have been produced since the commissioning of the Azeri- Chirag- Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields till July 1.

Production from Azeri- Chirag- Guneshli accounted to 512.6 million tons of condensate, while Shah Deniz produced 28.6 million tons.

Additionally, 541.1 million tons of oil (including condensate) were exported from Azeri- Chirag- Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields as of July 1, 2020.

Likewise, during this period, 171.2 billion cubic meters of gas was produced from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and 126.3 billion cubic meters from Shah Deniz.

Some 83.5 billion cubic meters of gas have been exported from Shah Deniz filed since its commissioning.

The country's oil refining amounted to 3 million tons in the first six months of 2020. In addition, oil processing was 79,000 tons less than in the same period last year.

