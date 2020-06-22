By Trend

The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $42.18 per barrel last week (on June 15-19), which is 81 cents or 1.9 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on June 22.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $43.94 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.37.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $40.64 per barrel last week, which is $1.24 or 1.03 percent more compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $42.7 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.64.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $41.79 per barrel, which is 90 cents or 1.02 percent more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.82.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $41.65 per barrel, which is 85 cents or 1.02 percent more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.82.

Oil grade/date June 15, 2020 June 16, 2020 June 17, 2020 June 18, 2020 June 19, 2020 Average price LT CIF 40.37 41.71 42.04 42.86 43.94 42.18 FOB Ceyhan 39.82 41.18 41.5 42.32 43.42 41.65 Urals (EX NOVO) 39.82 41.2 41.5 42.6 43.81 41.79 Brent Dated 38.64 40.08 40.33 41.43 42.7 40.64

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz