By Trend
The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $42.18 per barrel last week (on June 15-19), which is 81 cents or 1.9 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on June 22.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $43.94 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.37.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $40.64 per barrel last week, which is $1.24 or 1.03 percent more compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $42.7 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.64.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $41.79 per barrel, which is 90 cents or 1.02 percent more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.82.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $41.65 per barrel, which is 85 cents or 1.02 percent more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.82.
|
Oil grade/date
|
June 15, 2020
|
June 16, 2020
|
June 17, 2020
|
June 18, 2020
|
June 19, 2020
|
Average price
|
LT CIF
|
40.37
|
41.71
|
42.04
|
42.86
|
43.94
|
42.18
|
FOB Ceyhan
|
39.82
|
41.18
|
41.5
|
42.32
|
43.42
|
41.65
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
39.82
|
41.2
|
41.5
|
42.6
|
43.81
|
41.79
|
Brent Dated
|
38.64
|
40.08
|
40.33
|
41.43
|
42.7
|
40.64
---
