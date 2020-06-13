By Trend

One of the main goals is to provide energy, in particular renewable energy, to remote Azerbaijani settlements, gas supply to where is impossible, Director of the Energy Efficiency and Ecology Department of Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry Alasgar Hasanov told Trend.

According to him, the provision of remote settlements with renewable energy sources was envisioned in the strategic roadmap of the country.

"In this direction, as you know, a project is being implemented to develop proposals related to remote settlements, where gas supply is not practical and to provide them with renewable energy sources," he said. "A consulting company was involved as well. Currently, the project is under development, then there will be proposals have been prepared and pilot projects selected to be submitted to the government. This is not only about renewable energy sources, but also electricity and liquid gas, as well as other alternative energy sources."

Hasanov noted that all alternative energy sources are in the spotlight, and proposals will be prepared in accordance with this.

"In general, providing remote settlements with renewable energy sources must be considered given the most cost-effective aspects of the application of new technologies. You know that in Azerbaijan almost all territories are provided with electricity," the director said.

"The issue of developing renewable energy sources in certain territories is considered on the basis of personal initiative of consumers. The role of the state here comes down to the formation of the regulatory environment and the mechanism of legislative regulation," he added.

