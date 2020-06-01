By Trend

The potential of bilateral energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine is far from exhausted, Sergey Shteluk, economic adviser at Ukrainian embassy in Baku, told Trend.

"Participation of Azerbaijani companies in the development of hydrocarbon fields on Ukraine’s territory, as well as their involvement in privatization of energy facilities and implementation of new infrastructure projects could be a promising area of cooperation," said Shteluk.

He recalled that it is planned to jointly implement the project for construction of a service hub at Chongar checkpoint under the memorandum of cooperation signed by Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Oleksii Reznikov, infrastructure minister Vladislav Krikli and sales operations director of SOCAR Energy Ukraine Sergiy Kolenchenko on May 5, 2020.

The adviser noted as of the key spheres of Ukraine-Azerbaijan strategic partnership, energy sphere has been developing rapidly in recent years.

"Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has been the major oil supplier for Ukrainian oil refining enterprises since 2016," he said.

In this regard, Shteluk highlighted diversification of SOCAR’s operation in Ukraine, which is not limited to oil supplies to Ukrainian refineries.

"SOCAR actively participates in Ukraine’s oil products’ retail market. More than 60 filling stations under SOCAR brand name operate in all regions of Ukraine. SOCAR has recently become a full-fledged operator of Ukraine’s gas market, taking a leading role among commercial companies supplying natural gas to Ukrainian consumers," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz