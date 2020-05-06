By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has started drilling a new well at the Umid-1 platform of the Umid field, the company told local media on May 5.

The design depth of the well is 6,270 meters, production is projected at 1.5-2 million cubic meters of gas. Once the well is commissioned, gas production from the Umid field is expected to increase from 3-3.5 million cubic meters to 4.5-5 million cubic meters per day.

Rovnag Abdullayev visited the Umid-1 platform at the Umid field to start to the process of the drilling of the new well.

In addition to the Umid-1 platform, two more wells would be drilled from the Umid field to accelerate production.

In connection with drilling of new wells on the platform, SOCAR has carried out reconstruction, increased production capacity and plans to bring daily gas production from 2.4 million cubic meters to 6.6 million cubic meters. To strengthen safety measures on the platform, automated firefighting, digital control and video surveillance systems have been installed and put into operation.

The design of the new well was carried out by the SOCAR Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute and coordinated with the renowned British engineering company Norwell. Preparation for drilling of the well started in May 2019. For the first time the entire drilling process will be controlled by Umid Babek Operation Company (UBOC).

Umid field is located 40 km south of Baku. It was discovered in 2010 and exploitation of the gas condensate field started in 2012. Since the beginning of development, 3.4 billion cubic meters of gas and 540 thousand tons of condensate have been produced from this field. Currently, production in the field is carried out from three wells.

____

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz