As of March 2020, daily oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 763.9 thousand barrels, Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry announced on April 8.

Of this amount, 683.7 thousand barrels were crude oil, whereas 80.2 thousand barrels were condensate.

In the case of exported oil products, some 418.9 thousand barrels of crude oil, 76.2 thousand barrels of condensate and 15.5 thousand barrels of oil products were exported daily.

"Under the agreement reached at the 7th meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC ministers on December 6, 2019, Azerbaijan has exceeded its commitment to maintain daily oil production at 769,000 barrels," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Energy has submitted data on production figures for March to the Joint Technical Commission of the OPEC Joint Monitoring Committee.

It should be noted that the implementation of the "Declaration of Cooperation" ended on March 31, 2020.

In the meantime, today, the 9th meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC ministers will be held by video conference.

