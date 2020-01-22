By Rasana Gasimova

Gas exports from Shah Deniz, Azerbaijan’s largest gas field that takes Caspian gas resources to European markets, have increased.

The country exported 10 billion 417.8 million cubic meters of gas from the Shah Deniz field in 2019. This figure is 24.2 percent higher than that of 2018, local media reported referring to the State Statistical Committee.

It was noted that the share of gas exports from the Shah Deniz field accounted for 37.9 percent of all gas transported through gas pipelines in 2019.

Azerbaijan’s gas pipelines transported 27 billion 512.7 million cubic meters of gas in 2019, which indicates a 17.1 percent increase compared to 2018.

In 2018, the export of Azerbaijani gas from Shah Deniz amounted to 8 billion 386.9 million cubic meters.

Shah Deniz gas field is the largest natural gas field in Azerbaijan. It is situated in the South Caspian Sea, off the coast of Azerbaijan, approximately 70 kilometers (43 mi) southeast of Baku, at a depth of 600 metres (2,000 ft). The field covers approximately 860 square kilometers (330 sq mi). Stretching out over 140 square kilometers, the reservoir is similar in size and shape to Manhattan Island.

The Shah Deniz field is operated by BP which has a share of 28.8 percent. Other partners include TPAO - 19 percent, SOCAR - 16.7 percent, Petronas - 15.5 percent, Lukoil - 10 percent and NIOC - 10 percent.

Currently, gas production from the Shah Deniz field is carried out from the Alfa platform as part of Stage 1 and from the Bravo platform as part of Stage 2.

Shah Deniz Stage 2 is a giant project that will add a further 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year to the approximately 10 billion cubic meters per year produced by Shah Deniz Stage 1.

The discovery of the giant Shah Deniz field and the successful implementation of the project made Azerbaijan a country that can export a large amount of natural gas to the world.

---

