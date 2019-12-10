By Trend

The daily production of oil products amounted to 776,000 barrels in Azerbaijan in November 2019, 687,000 barrels of which accounted for crude oil, and 89,000 barrels - for condensate, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

Some 577,000 barrels of crude oil, 82,000 barrels of condensate and 26,400 barrels of other oil products are exported daily.

Azerbaijan has completely fulfilled its commitments to reduce production by 20,000 barrels per day as part of the agreement on the preservation of daily oil production in the volume of 776,000 barrels dated December 7, 2018.

The average daily oil production amounted to 764,000 barrels from January through November 2019.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy submitted daily oil production data to the technical commission of the OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in November.

A decision to further reduce the daily oil production by 500,000 more barrels was made at the 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on December 6, 2019.

Azerbaijan must produce 769,000 barrels of oil daily from January 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz