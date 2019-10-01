By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan's energy resources play an important role in ensuring energy security of neighboring countries.

The country has increased its gas exports to Turkey. Thus, Azerbaijan exported 5.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in January-July 2019, which is 38.8 percent higher than the same period in 2018, Turkey Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) has said.

Azerbaijan exported about 900 million cubic meters of natural gas from Shah Deniz field to Turkey in July 2019. The gas imports from Azerbaijan grew by 42.77 percent compared to July 2018.

In the reporting period, Azerbaijan accounted for 27.63 percent of the total gas supplies to Turkey. Azerbaijan ranked second in gas supplies to Turkey in July after Russia (1.1 billion cubic meters).

Azerbaijan delivered 808.3 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey in January, 683.2 million – in February, 772.4 million- in March, 724.8 million- in April, 770 million- in May, 650.6 million- in June, and 899.9 million in July.

In general, gas exports to Turkey amounted to almost 3.3 billion cubic meters in July, which is a decrease of 10.39 percent compared to July 2018. At the same time, pipeline gas accounted for 2.7 billion cubic meters (82.4 percent of all supplies), LNG - 572.81 million cubic meters (17.6 percent).

