By Leman Mammadova

SOCAR Energy Ukraine has commissioned a new gas filling station in the country. Thus, the state oil company of Azerbaijan SOCAR has increased the number of its gas stations in Ukraine to 60.

The new gas station under the brand name "SOCAR" opened in Kyiv, said SOCAR Energy Ukraine. This gas station became the 13th one opened by SOCAR in the Kiev province.

“The petrol station sell petroleum products that meet Euro-5 environmental standard and are produced at leading refineries in Poland, Lithuania and Belarus,” said the company.

The petroleum products include AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline, AI-95 Nano improved gasoline and Nano and Nano Extro diesel fuel.

The petrol station is equipped with three double-sided fuel dispensers with five refueling guns on each side for selling light oil products, as well as a section for selling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

SOCAR has been carrying out its activity in Ukraine through SOCAR Energy Ukraine since 2009. SOCAR filling station network in the country includes 60 filling stations and two oil tankers located in 11 regions of Ukraine.

The main activity of SOCAR Energy Ukraine is developing a network of petrol stations in Ukraine and organizing wholesale of gasoline and oil products.

Since late 2016, the company has also been engaged in trade of natural gas in Ukraine.

Four oil bases belonging to SOCAR Energy Ukraine operate in Kiev, Odessa, Lviv and Kharkiv cities. SOCAR Energy Ukraine’s subsidiaries Torgoviy Dom and SOCAR-AVIA organize the sale of light oil products and aviation fuel at Ukrainian airports.

Since its establishment, SOCAR Energy Ukraine has invested $286 million in the country, mainly spent on the creation of petrol stations, acquisition of oil bases and working capital.

Earlier, the company said that the expansion of the complex of services at gas filling stations and increasing the sales of related products, as well as opening up to eight new filling stations, and installing modules for the sale of LPG at all existing filling stations remain the priorities for SOCAR in 2019.

SOCAR is the sole producer of petroleum products in Azerbaijan owning over 370 filling stations in Georgia, Ukraine, Romania and Switzerland.

Last year, the total revenues of SOCAR amounted to 111.2 billion manats ($65.4 billion) with an increase of 20.1 percent compared to 2017. The total assets of SOCAR amounted to 62.1 billion manats ($36.5 billion) last year, and the total debt obligations - to 13.7 billion manats ($8 billion).

SOCAR has recently opened its first petrol station in Austria.

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews' staff journalist

