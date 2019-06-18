By Leman Mammadova

Cooperation between Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies (Honeywell PMT) group of companies has been discussed in Baku.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev met with a delegation led by Rajeev Gautam, President and CEO of Honeywell PMT, at SOCAR Tower.

Abdullayev noted long-term and close cooperation between SOCAR and UOP, a member of the Honeywell PMT group of companies, stressing that these relations have deepened in the construction projects of the Star Oil Refinery in Turkey and modernization projects at Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery.

SOCAR president invited UOP representatives to involve more actively in modernization process.

Gautam, in turn, expressed his satisfaction with Honeywell's close involvement in the construction of the Star Oil Refinery and modernization projects at Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery. In addition, he stressed the interest in application of Honeywell’s modern processing technologies in Azerbaijan as well as involvement of Azerbaijani specialists in vocational training.

Honeywell UOP deals with processing technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment supply and licensing, oil refining, petrochemical and gas processing consulting services. The company is a pioneer of automation processes in oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, chemical and other industries.

After the modernization, Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery will be able to process 7.5 million metric tons per annum of crude oil blended from local sources, including heavier Neft Dashlari and lighter Surakhani and Shirvan crude oils. It will efficiently produce Euro 5 gasoline and diesel, jet fuel and asphalt.

The cost of modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery is estimated at around $2.2 billion. The modernization program will help SOCAR remain among the most advanced refiners in the region, further improving the environment protection and the quality of life in Azerbaijan.

SOCAR, one of the world's 50 largest oil companies, aims to ensure the energy security of the country. Established in 1992, SOCAR aimed at manage Azerbaijan's oil resources on the basis of a single state policy, to improve the management structure of the oil industry and to ensure the development of fuel and energy complex.

Three production divisions, one oil refinery and one gas processing plant, a deep water platform fabrication yard, two trusts, one institution, and 23 subdivisions are operating as corporate entities under SOCAR. The company has a significant position in a number of regional and international energy projects.

Currently, SOCAR is the only producer of oil products in the country, and also operates more than 370 filling stations in Switzerland, Georgia, Romania and Ukraine.

