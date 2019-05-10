By Trend

Italy’s Saipem company continues to operate in Azerbaijan through Saipem Contracting Netherlands B.V., the company told Trend.

“Saipem is in the process of completing its activities through the Saipem Asia SDN BHD branch in Azerbaijan, which is no longer involved in any business activities in the country. Saipem is currently operating in the country and continues its activities as an Azerbaijani branch of Saipem Contracting Netherlands B.V. Saipem has been the most important contractor in the most significant oil and gas projects implemented to date in the country,” said the company.

Saipem is a leading company in engineering, drilling and construction of major projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is “One-Company” organized in five business divisions (Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling and XSight, dedicated to conceptual design). Saipem is a global solution provider with distinctive skills and competences and high-tech assets, which it uses to identify solutions aimed at satisfying customer requirements. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, it is present in over 60 countries worldwide and has 32 thousand employees of 120 different nationalities.

