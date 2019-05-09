By Trend

The cause of the fire on the pipe-laying vessel "Israfil Huseynov" in the Caspian Sea was the malfunction in the equipment on the production line, a source at the Italian Saipem company told Trend.

According to the source, 14 people who received burns of varying degrees as a result of the fire were taken to the Central Hospital of Oil Workers in Baku.

The company noted that there are no injuries among the vessel’s personnel as a result of the incident and there is no risk for the vessel’s further operation.

"Saipem is monitoring the course of events and will regularly notify about what is happening," the source said.

