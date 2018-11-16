By Trend

A diesel hydrotreating reactor, manufactured by the Indian company Larsen & Toubro, has been delivered as part of the project to modernize the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, SOCAR said in a message on Nov. 15.

The reactor is planned to be installed in the near future. Its length is 32.7 meters, width 8.4 meters and height is 6.6 meters. The reactor's manufacture began in July 2017 and lasted 14 months.

The refinery has also begun the installation of two thermoreactors manufactured by AMD International SRL and six heat exchangers by Daekyung Machinery & Engineering Co.

The modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, which will be completed in 2021, is currently underway. After modernization, the production capacity of the refinery will increase from six to eight million tons per year, and the operational life of the enterprise will increase until 2040.

The cost of modernization of the refinery is estimated at about $2.2 billion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz