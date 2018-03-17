By Trend

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $66.17 per barrel on March 12-16 or $0.16 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $67.01 per barrel, while the lowest price was $65.78 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $60.92 per barrel on March 12-16 or $0.34 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $65.14 per barrel and the lowest price was $61.82 per barrel on March 12-16.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $64.06 per barrel on March 12-16 or $1.15 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $64.62 per barrel and the lowest price was $63.46 during the reporting period.

