24 November 2026 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry announced the visit.

As part of the trip, Bochorishvili is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

The meetings are expected to focus on various aspects of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations.

Earlier, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili also visited Baku.

It is worth noting that Maka Bochorishvili previously paid her first official visit to Azerbaijan as Georgia's foreign minister on January 16-17, 2025.

During that visit, she met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and, as part of a delegation led by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, participated in a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Bochorishvili also attended the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Georgia Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Sighnaghi.