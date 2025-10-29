Azerbaijan, Oman discuss deepening partnership during official talks [PHOTOS]

29 October 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Omani counterpart, Badr al-Busaidi, during an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reported on its “X” account, Azernews reports.

The ministers highlighted the importance of continuous high-level dialogue and mutual visits to strengthen bilateral ties. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in economic, trade, humanitarian, and cultural spheres.

The officials also welcomed the official opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Muscat, describing it as a key step that will provide new momentum for relations between the two countries.

Both sides expressed appreciation for their cooperation within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). They also underscored the importance of continued collaboration ahead of major events, including the OIC Summit and the World Urbanization Forum, which are scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in 2026.